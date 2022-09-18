Minneapolis neighborhood builds little free dog library in memory of beloved pets

MINNEAPOLIS -- You've probably heard of a "little free library" - a little book box on neighborhood streets that you can use to drop off and pick up used books - but now one neighborhood in Minneapolis has a mini free dog library.

Wilson Street in northeast Minneapolis has lost a few precious pups over the years. But this year especially, the street has been hit hard by the deaths of beloved pets.

Jill Lawrence

So neighbors came together to form a dog library which allows people to share dog items like toys and leashes that residents no longer use. The library, which has a plaque that reads "In Memory of Wilson Street Fur Babies" above the door, now has free toys, treats, poop bags, and a bowl for water.

Jill Lawrence

Donations to the library are welcome, and dog walkers can stop by to pick up a treat or a tennis ball.