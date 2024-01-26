Minneapolis makes "Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List" for 2024

Housing trends to be aware of in 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time, Minnesota's biggest city has made a ranking of the top 50 worst cities for bed bugs.

Orkin, a pest control company, released its Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List earlier this week. The ranking is based on treatment data from cities where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments.

Chicago has taken the No. 1 spot for the fourth year in a row, followed by New York and Philadelphia.

Minneapolis, a newcomer, was ranked as the 47th-worst state for bed bugs. Other cities that were new to the list included Las Vegas and Oklahoma City.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, bed bugs are parasites that can feed on humans, "using their blood to grow and reproduce." The parasite can feed on other animals, too, such as dogs, cats and other pets.

Bedbugs colony on the mattress cloth. Getty Images/iStockphoto

While they're not known to transmit diseases, the bite of a bed bug can cause reactions that vary from mild to severe. A severe reaction could include a rash or hives, the health department said.

Adult bed bugs are described as oval, flattened, brown and wingless. They are approximately between one-quarter and three-eighths of an inch long and have been likened to a wood tick.

It's recommended to contact an expert in pest control to address the issue.