Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis minimum wage increase takes effect

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minimum wage in Minneapolis has increased as of Friday.

For small businesses with 100 or fewer employees, the minimum wage bumped from $12.50 to $13.50 an hour. Large businesses with more than 100 employees must pay workers at least $15 an hour.

Tips and gratuities do not count towards the payment of minimum wage.

In 2023, small businesses will increase their wages again to $14.50 and then will be level with large businesses at $15 an hour in July of 2024.

Workers are encouraged to report minimum wage violations and wage theft online to the city's Department of Civil Rights.

The city says the ordinance supports its goals of promoting economic inclusion and reducing economic and racial disparities.

For more information about the minimum wage ordinance, click here.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 1:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.