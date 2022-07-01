Minneapolis minimum wage increase takes effect

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minimum wage in Minneapolis has increased as of Friday.

For small businesses with 100 or fewer employees, the minimum wage bumped from $12.50 to $13.50 an hour. Large businesses with more than 100 employees must pay workers at least $15 an hour.

Tips and gratuities do not count towards the payment of minimum wage.

In 2023, small businesses will increase their wages again to $14.50 and then will be level with large businesses at $15 an hour in July of 2024.

Workers are encouraged to report minimum wage violations and wage theft online to the city's Department of Civil Rights.

The city says the ordinance supports its goals of promoting economic inclusion and reducing economic and racial disparities.

For more information about the minimum wage ordinance, click here.