Minneapolis to hold community meeting on improving Lyndale Park Rose Garden's accessibility

MINNEAPOLIS — A popular and historic Minneapolis garden will undergo some big changes, and the city wants your input.

The city wants to make Lyndale Park Rose Garden by Bde Maka Ska more accessible for people of all abilities.

WCCO

Grant money will be used to restore its historic features, repair the fountain, and improve walking paths.

The city is holding a public meeting Wednesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lyndale Farmstead Recreation Center.

