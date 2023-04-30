Minneapolis' Lakewood Cemetery celebrates first Arbor Day as accredited arboretum

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis cemetery is highlighting its natural beauty, and how it can help those dealing with the loss of a loved one.

It was a chilly Arbor Day celebration Sunday at Lakewood Cemetery. The event celebrated the scenery there, with visitors tying ribbons to the living memory tree, learning to make native seed planting paper, and picking up some seedlings of their own to plant.

CBS

Lakewood is also expanding its offerings to the public as a newly-accredited level two arboretum. It's something they say goes hand in hand with the services they offer families.

"This arboretum designation is part of how we're reimagining the role of a cemetery. Because we know that people really care about natural spaces and want more beautiful natural spaces to go to remember and reflect and honor their loved ones," said Julia Gilles, Lakewood's director of outreach.

Only the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, a level four, ranks higher in Minnesota.