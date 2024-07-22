Minneapolis city, community leaders speak on hazardous vacant building ordinance
MINNEAPOLIS — City and community leaders in Minneapolis on Monday detailed an ordinance that addresses hazardous vacant buildings.
Last week, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed the ordinance that places a time limit on the eligibility for a building to be on the vacant building registry.
At a late morning news conference held outside a former Burger King restaurant, City Council members Robin Wonsley and Jeremiah Ellison, along with community leaders, spoke on the ordinance.
