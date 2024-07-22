Watch CBS News
Minneapolis city, community leaders speak on hazardous vacant building ordinance

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — City and community leaders in Minneapolis on Monday detailed an ordinance that addresses hazardous vacant buildings

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed the ordinance that places a time limit on the eligibility for a building to be on the vacant building registry. 

At a late morning news conference held outside a former Burger King restaurant, City Council members Robin Wonsley and Jeremiah Ellison, along with community leaders, spoke on the ordinance.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

