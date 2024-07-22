Minneapolis city, community leaders speak on hazardous vacant building ordinance

Democrats seek new candidate as President Biden drops out, and more headlines

Democrats seek new candidate as President Biden drops out, and more headlines

Democrats seek new candidate as President Biden drops out, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — City and community leaders in Minneapolis on Monday detailed an ordinance that addresses hazardous vacant buildings.

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed the ordinance that places a time limit on the eligibility for a building to be on the vacant building registry.

At a late morning news conference held outside a former Burger King restaurant, City Council members Robin Wonsley and Jeremiah Ellison, along with community leaders, spoke on the ordinance.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.