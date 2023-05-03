Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater celebrates its 60th year

MINNEAPOLIS – The Guthrie Theater is turning 60 years old.

It's one of the most famous places in Minnesota. The walls of the theater are lined with cast photos of play, after play, after play.

Patrick Whelan knows the halls well. He and his wife have been patrons for 40 years. He remembers one of the plays he saw 20 years ago, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf." He says even the photo stirs emotion.

"Gosh, that was a spectacular play. I do remember getting emotionally and visceral and emotionally remember that play," Whelan said.

For him, the Guthrie is part of his life.

"My first patron memory is probably the old Guthrie. And it would just be glowing and you'd walk up and think this is really gonna be an exciting experience, and it probably helped to cement I do this again," he said.

Joseph Haj is artistic director of the Guthrie Theater. He says Whelan is one of many treasured loyalists.

"There are some incredible patrons. As an artist, there's nowhere else you'd like to make work than at the Guthrie. It's an extraordinary place," Haj said.

A place created 60 years ago by its namesake – world-renowned director Tyrone Guthrie.

"I want to have a residential theater with a resident cast of actors, and I want to do it somewhere that's not New York City. He talked to civil leaders in seven different areas before deciding on Minneapolis, and Minneapolis deciding on him," Haj said.

And what a decision it was. The riverside theater has exploded in size, hosting the likes of Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman and Angela Bassett, just to name a few. And what was then a three-theater region now boasts 80.

It seems Guthrie couldn't have written a more perfect script.

"It's one of very few places in the country where everybody just goes to the theater," Haj said.

You are invited to a 60th celebration this weekend, where you can take backstage tours, kids can play theater games and there will be information sessions. It's on Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.