Minneapolis leaders to announce $8.6 million in funding for Green Cost Share program

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will highlight a historic investment on Wednesday in the city's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Eight-point-six-million dollars in new funding could help residents go green and save money in the long run as part of the city's Green Cost Share program.

That's significant because it's almost equivalent to the amount of money that's been invested in the last decade this program has been around.

The program helps businesses and homeowners make upgrades to their properties that improve the environment and save money.

The program is a part of the city's Climate Legacy Initiative, a roadmap for Minneapolis to significantly reduce climate pollution by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050.

The effort is geared towards helping communities of color and lower-income families primarily in north and south Minneapolis.

People can apply for money for car repairs that reduce pollution or upgrades to make buildings and multi-family homes more energy efficient, including installing solar panels.

More than 1,000 projects have been completed since the program started in 2013. The city estimates it has saved more than 172,000 BTUs of energy and reduced carbon emissions by more than 16,000 metric tons.

Frey and other local leaders are set to make the announcement at 10 a.m.