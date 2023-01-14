Minneapolis fighting surge of winter crime with 16 people shot over 7 days

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new year in Minneapolis is starting with a surge of violence. So far, 16 people have been shot over 7 days. But these shootings coincide with a record number of illegal guns being taken off the streets.

Reg Chapman has more from leaders asking the community to stay vigilant against gun violence.

Since Jan. 1, there have been at least three mass shootings, with more than 3 people hit by gunfire--including a deadly shooting Wednesday in North Minneapolis where two people were shot and one killed in an attempted carjacking.

"We're fighting against that guns that come to this state from other parts of the country, particularly illegal guns that are stolen from law-abiding citizens--gun owners," said Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner, Cedric Alexander.

The Minneapolis Police Department is down some 200 officers, but in 2022 managed to take a record 1,100 illegal guns off the street. The city also saw 100 fewer gunshot victims and 17 fewer homicides.

But going into 2023, some are concerned about this recent surge in gun violence.

"The level of pain that exists in our community is off the chart and what happens is hurt people hurt people and there is always carryover from different types of altercations that people have," said Reverend Jerry McAfee with the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

McAfee says what he sees is more of the same and it's time for the community to work harder to fix the problem.

"You can't arrest depression, you can't arrest hopelessness and you cannot legislate a sound mind," McAfee said. "A person has to want to do that and what we are going to have to do as a community we got to do better in dealing with our kids."

McAfee and Alexander agree the city cannot arrest itself out of this situation.

"We're confident, quite frankly, with the help of the community--both our business communities, neighborhood communities--we're going to stay on top of this," said Alexander.

McAfee wants parents who need help to reach out. Groups like 21 Days of Peace, A Mothers Love, Freedom Fighters and Mad Dads are there to help.

Alexander says the community will see police continue working to get illegal guns and those who use them off the street.