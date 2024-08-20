Minneapolis family distraught after cat stolen from home: "We just miss her"

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis family is hoping for the best after their 20-year-old cat was taken from in front of their home.

It happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. last Friday in the 3100 block of Humboldt Ave South.

Erika Brask says her cat, Silverton, had momentarily wandered from her backyard to in front of her home. Security footage shows a silver SUV stop in front of her home before a passenger gets out and takes the cat. The car sits momentarily before driving away.

"I was of course, just shocked. She's a 20-year-old cat – we've had her in the family our whole life," Brask said. "When I think about not knowing what's going on with her as a 20-year-old cat, it just really makes me sick."

Silverton Erika Brask

Brask says she filed a report with Minneapolis police – in addition, she's notified local shelters and vet clinics – hoping whoever took the cat thought it was a stray.

"Someone out there knows something, either knows the people who brought her home or were with the person who took her, so please, I'm just pretty much begging the public at this point," Brask said.

She's hopeful if someone sees her cat, they'll call All Paws Animal Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minneapolis Animal Control or the Humane Society.

"We're going to keep looking, and hope that someone who feels they're doing the right thing will come forward," Brask said. "Honestly, we just want her returned, no questions asked."