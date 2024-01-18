Minneapolis' Early Vote Center opens Friday for presidential primary
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis' Early Vote Center will open to voters in the presidential primary on Friday.
The primary is scheduled for March 5, also known as Super Tuesday. Early voters can head to 980 E. Hennepin Ave starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
Any registered voter in Minnesota can vote in the primary, though you may only vote in one of the major parties' primaries.
Here are the names that will appear on the DFL ballot:
- Joseph R Biden Jr
- Eban Cambridge
- Gabriel Cornejo
- Frankie Lozada
- Jason Palmer
- Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato
- Dean Phillips
- Cenk Uygur
- Marianne Williamson
And these are the GOP primary candidates:
- Chris Christie
- Ron DeSantis
- Nikki Haley
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- Donald J. Trump
Christie and Ramaswamy will appear on the ballot despite recently dropping out of the presidential race, due to state law.
Voters can also cast a ballot early by mail. Click here to request an absentee ballot.
Those waiting for Super Tuesday to vote can find their polling place by clicking here.
