Minneapolis' Early Vote Center opens Friday for presidential primary

Minnesotans can start voting Thursday for presidential primaries

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis' Early Vote Center will open to voters in the presidential primary on Friday.

The primary is scheduled for March 5, also known as Super Tuesday. Early voters can head to 980 E. Hennepin Ave starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

Any registered voter in Minnesota can vote in the primary, though you may only vote in one of the major parties' primaries.

Here are the names that will appear on the DFL ballot:

Joseph R Biden Jr

Eban Cambridge

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Jason Palmer

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato

Dean Phillips

Cenk Uygur

Marianne Williamson

And these are the GOP primary candidates:

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

Christie and Ramaswamy will appear on the ballot despite recently dropping out of the presidential race, due to state law.

Voters can also cast a ballot early by mail. Click here to request an absentee ballot.

Those waiting for Super Tuesday to vote can find their polling place by clicking here.