Watch CBS News
Politics

Minneapolis' Early Vote Center opens Friday for presidential primary

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans can start voting Thursday for presidential primaries
Minnesotans can start voting Thursday for presidential primaries 01:04

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis' Early Vote Center will open to voters in the presidential primary on Friday.

The primary is scheduled for March 5, also known as Super Tuesday. Early voters can head to 980 E. Hennepin Ave starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

Any registered voter in Minnesota can vote in the primary, though you may only vote in one of the major parties' primaries.

Here are the names that will appear on the DFL ballot:

  • Joseph R Biden Jr
  • Eban Cambridge
  • Gabriel Cornejo
  • Frankie Lozada
  • Jason Palmer
  • Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato
  • Dean Phillips
  • Cenk Uygur
  • Marianne Williamson

And these are the GOP primary candidates:

  • Chris Christie
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Nikki Haley
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Donald J. Trump

Christie and Ramaswamy will appear on the ballot despite recently dropping out of the presidential race, due to state law.

Voters can also cast a ballot early by mail. Click here to request an absentee ballot. 

Those waiting for Super Tuesday to vote can find their polling place by clicking here.

Extended: Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon talks presidential primary 03:24
Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 10:22 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.