HCSO task force members surprised to find 9 with arrest warrants in Minneapolis home during raid

MINNEAPOLIS — Law enforcement members targeting an individual in a recent drugs and weapons bust at a Minneapolis residence were surprised to find several others with arrest warrants on hand.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office announced the mass arrest in a NextDoor post on Thursday.

"Ever heard the phrase, 'birds of a feather flock together'? The same seemed to be true for people with warrants during a recent search conducted by our Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU)," wrote Jeremy Zoss, HCSO's communications director.

Zoss says the teams executed a warrant at a residence off North Penn and 36th avenues in the Folwell neighborhood.

Team members found 18 people inside, nine of whom had outstanding arrest warrants.

Ten people were taken into custody, and three firearms and "a quantity of fentanyl" were seized.

