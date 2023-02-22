Minneapolis declares snow emergency ahead of expected 2nd wave

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis has declared a snow emergency, which goes into effect Wednesday evening.

City officials said they have plowed and treated streets to keep them drivable, but more snow is expected later Wednesday evening going into Thursday. It's possible the metro area could see upwards of another foot.

The parking rules will take effect beginning at 9 p.m. Parking is not allowed on either side of snow emergency routes beginning then. Scroll down to see the full list of snow emergency rules in Minneapolis.

Crews will be hard at work plowing the more than 1,000 miles of streets in the city.

The city reminded that, even after the snow emergency ends, Winter Parking Restrictions will resume. That means parking will be banned on the even numbered side of non-snow emergency routes until April 1.

Snow emergency parking rules

Starting at 4 p.m. today, you may move your vehicle off of Snow Emergency Routes and onto either side of streets that are not Snow Emergency Routes. Beginning 9 p.m., follow the standard Snow Emergency parking rules for Days 1, 2 and 3.

9 p.m. today, Feb. 22 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 (Day 1)

Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 (Day 2)

Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 (Day 3)

Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.