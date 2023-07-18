Minneapolis considers moving MPD's 3rd precinct HQ to downtown's Century Plaza

MINNEAPOLIS – There's a new option on the table for police officers who serve a large portion of Minneapolis.

The 3rd police precinct headquarters burned during the riots following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

RELATED: South Minneapolis neighbors say they want neither of city's MPD 3rd Precinct site proposals



The city had suggested rebuilding the precinct in that original space, or building a new one up the street. Some neighbors said they did not like either option.

The 3rd Precinct building in 2020 CBS

Monday, the city proposed a new location: Century Plaza in downtown Minneapolis.

RELATED: MPD's New 3rd Precinct Inspector Working To Rebuild Trust: 'We Need The Community More Than Ever'

The location is farther north than the first proposals, but near the border of the first and third precincts.

The Minneapolis City Council will discuss the options Tuesday. They will eventually make the final decision about how to move forward.