Mpls. City Council passes resolution to remove highway on northside, restore Sixth Avenue North

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday formally passed a resolution that will lead to major changes to a stretch of highway on the northside.

The resolution states the city supports removing Olson Memorial Highway and restoring Sixth Avenue North, which was a "vibrant, predominantly Jewish and African American cultural corridor" before the highway was installed.

"Today the residents of neighborhoods adjacent to Olson Memorial Highway lack a walkable neighborhood due to the size and speed of the roadway as well as the historic destruction of small businesses," the resolution states.

The road as it currently stands is described as dangerous and a divider of the community.

"It's really disheartening that we've had a highway cause such great harm for one of our most diverse communities," Councilmember Robin Wonsley of Ward 2 said. "And I'm really grateful that those communities were resilient and continue to hold elected officials' feet to the fire to bring some reparative action steps towards this highway."

According to the resolution, the city supports the Minnesota Department of Transportation's immediate plans to improve safety and pedestrian access. Those changes include reducing and narrowing the travel lanes, adding dedicated transit and bike lanes, improving pedestrian lighting and increasing the number of crossing locations.

The reconstruction of the corridor is planned in a 2028 project, according to the resolution.

The resolution also notes the city supports MnDOT's possible efforts to get funding for these efforts from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.

MnDOT released a statement to WCCO:

MnDOT has been in communication with the city about Olson Memorial Hwy for more than a year and we'll continue to work with local leaders as we finalize long-term plans for this corridor. With future reconstruction not currently planned until 2028, we have not yet determined if the agency will apply for the Reconnecting Communities Program for this specific project. We appreciate the City sharing their priorities and look forward to continued collaboration to improve safety and health for all of the communities surrounding Olson Memorial Hwy.

