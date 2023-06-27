Minneapolis City Council Budget Committee passes 8% raise for sworn appointed MPD employees

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council Budget Committee has passed an 8% raise and expanded vacation time accrual maximums for sworn appointed MPD employees.

On Monday, the budget committee approved a new measure to extend the temporary allowance of eligible employees in the police department to exceed the vacation accrual maximum of 400 hours through December 2024, with a cap at 550 hours.

The committee also approved vacation credit pay for sworn appointed MPD employees, as well as an 8% increase to their salaries effective July 2, 2023.

The committee hopes that the approval of these new measures help to maintain retention.

These new incentives excludes the Police Chief and will be reflected in paychecks as soon as September 30, 2023 -- so long as employees maintain full-time employment or have been employed in a sworn-in position with the police department from June 26 through September 30, 2023.