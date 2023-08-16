Watch CBS News
Woman waiting with kids inside Minneapolis bus shelter struck by vehicle after crash with hit-and-run driver

MINNEAPOLIS – A woman waiting inside a Minneapolis bus shelter with her two kids Tuesday afternoon was struck by a vehicle that had collided with a hit-and-run driver, according to police.

It happened on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North at about 2:14 p.m. The woman, who police say is in her 20s, is expected to survive, and her children weren't hurt. She's recovering at North Memorial Health.

Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection, with one going off the road and into the bus shelter. That driver, a woman in her in 20s, wasn't hurt.

The other driver fled the scene, and police haven't made any arrests.

