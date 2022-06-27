Watch CBS News
4 hurt when car collides with Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Four people were hurt when a vehicle collided with a city bus Sunday evening in north Minneapolis.

Metro Transit police say it happened at about 6 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue at North Girard Avenue.

A vehicle traveling southbound on Girard reportedly "failed to yield at the intersection," striking an eastbound Route 9 bus on Glenwood.

The bus's driver and two passengers in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with "minor injuries," according to police. A bus passenger received medical treatment at the scene.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 8:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

