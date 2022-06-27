4 hurt when car collides with Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Four people were hurt when a vehicle collided with a city bus Sunday evening in north Minneapolis.
Metro Transit police say it happened at about 6 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue at North Girard Avenue.
A vehicle traveling southbound on Girard reportedly "failed to yield at the intersection," striking an eastbound Route 9 bus on Glenwood.
The bus's driver and two passengers in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with "minor injuries," according to police. A bus passenger received medical treatment at the scene.
