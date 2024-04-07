Minneapolis 5th graders perform original song inspired by Prince at John F. Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON — A musical performance doubled as a dedication to one of Minnesota's own in the nation's capitol this weekend.

Fifteen Minneapolis students performed an original song called "Northside" at the John F. Kennedy Center's Turnaround Arts Student Showcase in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

The Turnaround Arts program runs at 57 schools, including Bethune Arts Elementary School in Minneapolis.

Fifth graders from Bethune wrote and performed a song inspired by the Prince track "Northside Funk."

Students choreographed their dance moves with support from a dance teacher.

The program featured more than 100 elementary and middle school students from around the country performing original acts, according to the Kennedy Center.

The performance is available to watch on the Kennedy Center's YouTube page.