Minneapolis Aquatennial comes back July 19-22, hosting free events all weekend long

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The Minneapolis Aquatennial will set sail July 19-22, marking the civic celebration of the city with free events all weekend long.

Long-time, signature events -- like the Aquatennial Torchlight Parade and Target Fireworks -- are planned to make a return this year.

The Aquatennial Torchlight Parade is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. along Nicollet Mall from 12th to Fourth Street, and the Target Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at 10 p.m. along the banks of the Mississippi on West River Parkway near the Stone Arch Bridge.

WCCO will have live coverage of the Aquatennial Target Fireworks show on our streaming service at CBS News Minnesota.

The Aquatennial will also include newer events like the Black Market, Indigenous Market, outdoor fitness classes, canoe rides, movie night at Target Field, and a full slate of live music and food trucks.

"Aquatennial is an event for all with over two dozen free events and activities here in downtown Minneapolis," said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations, mpls downtown council. "This beloved summer tradition brings us together for fun unforgettable moments highlighted by the Aquatennial Torchlight Parade and Target Fireworks. We continue to see more people enjoying all downtown offers and invite you to celebrate Aquatennial and all that makes Minneapolis so special."

Most events will take place downtown, spanning throughout Loring Park, The Commons, and along Nicollet and West River Road.

Organizers have scheduled events within walkable or bikeable proximity of each other, as to make travel between events as convenient as possible throughout the four day celebration.

A full schedule of events can be found at here.