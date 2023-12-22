Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out at apartment building near downtown Minneapolis

By Stephen Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews battled a large apartment fire Friday morning near downtown Minneapolis.

It happened overnight at the building on East 16th Street and Portland Avenue.

WCCO spoke with Minneapolis Fire Department's Deputy Chief Staffan Swanson at the scene.

"It's always tough whether it's three days from Christmas, three days after or three months," Swanson said. "When someone's house goes up in flames, or their residence goes up in flames, it's pretty tough for everybody."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 6:19 AM CST

