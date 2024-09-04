Minneapolis man attacked property manager with axe over lease, charges say

MINNEAPOLIS — A 59-year-old man is accused of attacking a property manager for a Minneapolis apartment after being notified his lease would not be renewed.

The man has been charged with one count each of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to a complaint filed in Hennepin County late last week.

Charges say the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the incident at an apartment in the area of 4400 Snelling Avenue last Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found residents of the apartment building holding down a man, later determined to be the suspect.

Police spoke to the victim, who reported that not long before the assault, she had provided the suspect with a notice of non-renewal of his lease. She returned to her office while the man returned to his apartment.

A short time later, the suspect came back to the victim's office, the door to which was closed and locked, carrying an axe and a sledgehammer.

He used the sledgehammer to break down the office door, before switching to the axe and entering the victim's office, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly pushed the victim against the wall and used the axe to strike her in the face and neck.

Residents intervened, pulling the man out of the office and holding him down until help arrived.

Police say surveillance video captured the incident and matched the victim's story.

The victim went to the hospital, where she received up to 10 stitches for a wound that extended from just below her eye to the bottom of her neck. Hospital staff said an artery in her neck had been cut by the axe, according to charges.

The man's bail has been set at $750,000 with conditions.

If convicted, he could serve up to 40 years in prison.