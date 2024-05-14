Minneapolis animal shelter waiving adoption fees for residents this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is hoping to clear the shelter this weekend by waiving adoption fees for dozens of pets.

Minneapolis residents will not have to pay an adoption fee for dogs seven months and older and cats. They will still have to pay a licensing fee of $15-30.

Those who don't reside in Minneapolis can still take advantage of the event, with adoption fees set at $25 for cats and $100 for dogs. Puppies six months and younger are $250 to adopt regardless of resident status.

Gruyere, also known as Fancy Cheese Gary Minneapolis Animal Care and Control

Anyone wishing to adopt a new furry friend can visit the shelter at 212 17th Ave. N. from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

A volunteer or staff member will be available to help hopeful pet parents find the right match.

All cats and dogs available for adoption are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

One of the available adoptees listed on Minneapolis Animal Care and Control's website is Gruyere, also known as Fancy Cheese Gary. He's a 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix that has been at the shelter since March 13. He is described as a "sweet, playful, snuggly boy waiting patiently for his forever home."

Plenty of other pets are available for adoption and can be viewed online prior to visiting the shelter.