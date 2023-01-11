Watch CBS News
Minneapolis Animal Care & Control reaches capacity, waives adoption fees

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Animal Care & Control has waived all adoption fees as it reached full capacity, housing nearly 100 animals.

Animal Care & Control says it has taken in 139 animals since the start of the new year--a 57.5% increase from the same time period in 2022. 

Adoptable animals listed on Minneapolis Animal Care & Control's website Minneapolis Animal Care & Control

Over half of the pets brought into the shelter were surrendered by their owners, many of them citing housing issues as a reason, Animal Care & Control says.

In addition to adoptions, the shelter is looking for people willing to foster its cats and dogs. Animal Care & Control says it is particularly in need of "seasoned pet owners who can take care of dogs that require more experienced handlers."

All pets available for adoption are completely vaccinated, sterilized and micro-chipped.

Information on adopting animals from Animal Care & Control can be found by clicking here.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 1:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

