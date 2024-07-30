Minneapolis Animal Care and Control hoping to find "furever" homes with pet adoptions

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 30, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is trying to help animals find furever homes through adoption. They are hoping to clear the shelter this week.

During the summer months, the organization sees spikes in impounds. Recently the shelter saw 130 animals in its care.

"A key part of our mission is that no animal suffers here," said Danielle Joerger, MACC animal shelter supervisor. "Each adoption frees up space so we can care for every animal that needs us. And when we can lower our shelter population, we lower stress on our animals."

Those interested in adopting can stop by the shelter between Tuesday and Saturday. Minneapolis residents will not be charged an adoption fee for dogs or cats. Nonresidents will pay a small fee. Puppies younger than 6 months will have an adoption fee of $250.

"Out of everything we do, there's no better feeling than seeing the animals we adore go to good, loving homes," said Madison Weissenborn, animal shelter volunteer and outreach coordinator.

If you're looking for more information on adopting that perfect furry friend you can check out the city's website.