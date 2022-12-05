Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against THC edibles manufacturers, retailers

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday will announce the filing of a civil lawsuit against THC edibles manufacturers and retailers.

According to the pharmacy board, the lawsuit filed in Clay County District Court alleges that the edibles manufacturers and retailers have violated Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws.

Court documents show the defendants as Northland Vapor Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Bemidji LLC and Wonky Confections LLC. 

The lawsuit accused them of manufacturing and selling THC edibles that are "50 times the allowable levels" and using shapes that resemble products marketed to children. 

A news conference will be held at 1 p.m. to detail the lawsuit. Check back here for updates.

In July, a new law went into effect that allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of hemp-derived THC. Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka), chair of the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, claimed he didn't realize the new law would legalize edibles with delta-9 THC, but would merely regulate delta-8 THC products. Its legalization was, in appearance, the result of a mistake.

RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed

Gov. Tim Walz confirmed reports that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 10:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.