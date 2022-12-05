Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against THC edibles manufacturers, retailers

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday will announce the filing of a civil lawsuit against THC edibles manufacturers and retailers.

According to the pharmacy board, the lawsuit filed in Clay County District Court alleges that the edibles manufacturers and retailers have violated Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws.

Court documents show the defendants as Northland Vapor Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Bemidji LLC and Wonky Confections LLC.

The lawsuit accused them of manufacturing and selling THC edibles that are "50 times the allowable levels" and using shapes that resemble products marketed to children.

Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files new lawsuit alleging three businesses have been manufacturing and selling THC edibles at "50 times the allowable levels" and "in shapes that resemble products...marketed to children," prohibited under the law that took effect this summer. #mnleg pic.twitter.com/m95J5wOmv7 — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) December 5, 2022

In July, a new law went into effect that allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of hemp-derived THC. Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka), chair of the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, claimed he didn't realize the new law would legalize edibles with delta-9 THC, but would merely regulate delta-8 THC products. Its legalization was, in appearance, the result of a mistake.

Gov. Tim Walz confirmed reports that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.