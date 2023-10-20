Watch CBS News
Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office seeking public help finding shooter

Mille Lacs Sheriff's Office is looking for a shooter
MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. — The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance to help identify and locate a person that fired shots at Dave's Excavating in Foreston on Oct. 7.

The shooter shot out a light on the building and fired a shot through a door, according to the sheriff's office.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mille Lacs County Investigator Alyssa Wolf via email, or by calling 320-983-8477. You can also leave a message at the sheriff's office tip line: 320-983-8346.

