Military leaders, lawmakers honor veterans during ceremony in Inver Grove Heights

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS -- Minnesotans are taking time to pause on Friday to thank those who have served our country.

Friday is Veterans Day, and in Inver Grove Heights, there is a ceremony celebrating and honoring those who made the brave sacrifice.

It's the first state of Minnesota Veterans Day program back in person since 2019, so it was full program.

Several military leaders and lawmakers were present, including Gov. Tim Walz.

There are more than 300,000 veterans in Minnesota, and a big theme of the ceremony involved repaying them for the service and sacrifice they've done for the country. Lawmakers also celebrated the steps they've taken in legislation to give back to those who've given so much.

"The best thing we can do is honor you with our actions and by promising that we'll be there when you need us," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. "We renew that promise every year on Nov. 11 but we need to make sure we keep it the other 364 days of the year as well."

Last legislative session, the Veterans Law was passed, which aims to end and prevent veteran homelessness, fund veterans homes and cemeteries, and provide bonuses to Gold Star families.