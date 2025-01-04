Milestone for Kobi Co. as it celebrates 2 years at brick-and-mortar location

MINNEAPOLIS — A young business owner is about to celebrate a milestone at her downtown Minneapolis store. Kobi Gregory will soon mark two years in her brick-and-mortar location downtown, after starting "Kobi Co" during the pandemic.

From the outside of her storefront on S. 9th Street in downtown Minneapolis, you can smell the goodness awaiting you inside.

A space helping people create moments of self-care.

"If you are looking for a little bit of warmth a little bit of love and a lot of vibes we got it here," said Gregory.

Gregory was a 17-year-old high school student when COVID 19 hit. Forced to live life online, Gregory struggled like many young people did.

"While I was dealing with a lot of anxiety and depression and just new feelings coming about," said Gregory.

Gregory and her mother, Tasha Harris, had just finished taking a candle making class together.

It inspired them to start a business.

"Working on these candles and Kobi Co really helped me come out of whatever I was in," said Gregory.

Gregory and Harris began selling their product at local markets and street fairs. Mom quit the corporate job she had for 20 years and began securing partnerships. After three years of working off tabletops, they made this downtown Minneapolis retail spot a reality.

"I would not be able to do it without my mom or without the fact that this whole thing is about loving yourself and taking care of yourself."

Each candle comes with its own soothing sounds to set the vibe.

"The music was a huge component of my self-care practice which is why we were so excited about adding them to the candles," said Gregory. "Spotify QR codes and so that's how we connect our playlist to each and every one of the candles they are all different curated towards each and every theme and scent."

It's not just candles. Kobi Co. sells bath bombs, salts and room sprays in their signature scents.

"Champagne scents, floral scents, we love lemon, jasmine all these different scents that we have."

Mom and daughter, both from born and raised in Minneapolis, have care for community integrated into the foundation of this business.

"Giving back is super important to me," said Gregory.

Kobi Co offers scholarships to young BIPOC women, and a portion of sales created from the Black Lives Matter collection, goes to families affected by gun violence.

"Just the amount of love and recognition that we've received in a short amount of time and that we've been in business really blows me and my mom away."

That hard worked helped land national attention for this local business. Both Essence and Cosmopolitan magazines recognized Kobi Co.

Kobi Co also offers workshops where people can make scents unique to them. Gregory and Harris celebrate two years in the downtown location this spring.