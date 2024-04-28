Mike Max tries out MIORA to help fight aging ahead of his 60th birthday

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Max is going to turn 60 years old this year and he's been thinking a lot about how to make the next ten years healthy years.

He started with MIORA — an extension of Life Time Fitness — and a goal to find out his deficiencies and how to fight aging.

The program starts with vials of blood. They're testing 95 biomarkers to find out more, like what it is you need to change, then the remedies, such as infrared therapy, red light therapy and even electric cryotherapy — all designed to change your insides.

"Electric cryotherapy — so amazing for circulation, reduced inflammation, pain management," said Jeff Zwiefel, Director of MIORA.

The question is, can all of this reduce your aging process? Or is it more about whether you are at your best at any age?

"(We) ensure that people are living an optimal life. And optimal, what we're trying to understand, is how far are you away from optimal with this metabolic code," Zwiefel said.

On to check how his training routine checks out, it turns out Mike Max needs to start slow — not with biceps, but shoulders to support it. They want the muscles in his back and shoulders to get stronger, which means better form.

Then there is the cardio work...and he tries to make it hard work. He likes to work out seven days a week and you can, you just have to know how.

"You can still train seven days a week, it's just going to be with an informed amount of intensity," Alex Barton, a personal trainer, said. "Choosing your weights with intention."

Two weeks later he returned to get the lab results from his blood work. There were two concerns, starting with vitamin D.

"The things that we found that were probably most important is A, your vitamin D," said Dr. Greg Pippert. "And it's low, but that's incredibly common in this area of the country at this time of the year."

The second hurts more: "Sweets, sugars — we probably want to stay away from those sort of things."