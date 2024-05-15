Microtransit services around Twin Cities help fill gaps left by Uber and Lyft for cheap

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Steve Nix has been behind the wheel of a bus for six years.

"I've been at My Ride for about eight months," said Nix.

In that short time, he's seen new riders every week.

"The biggest hook for people is the economy. You can go many many miles on a My Ride bus for two or three dollars. That's unheard of today," said Nix.

My Ride provides curb-to-curb service within Maple Grove. It also goes to Osseo, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center as well as select locations in Crystal, Plymouth and Rogers.

Rides can be booked by app or phone from 24 hours to 30 minutes before pick-up.

"We have 11 vehicles now and serve over 200 people a day," said Mike Opatz, Maple Grove Transit Administrator.

Today, Nix is picking up Marian Rohlik. She's been a My Rider for nine years — long before it was cool.

"I'd give up my car in a heartbeat for this, but I gave it up 15 years ago anyway," said Rohlik.

Rohlik uses the service around four times a month.

"I'm going to Walmart, and I just like to go there and browse a little and pick up a couple things," she said.

Rohlik's $2 ride to the store would be $12 or more on Uber or Lyft.

My Ride is also seeing an increase in use among young professionals.

"Most of them have roommates because of the cost of living. Most of them have student debt. They're working on building up their credit and they take the bus for the economy, and they've got the mindset that public transportation is a good thing," said Nix.

"Always the morning and the afternoon are most peak but as you can see, we have plenty of rides that are between 11 and 12 o'clock," explained Jason Knoll, operations manager for Midwest Paratransit Services.

Due to increased commuter demand, My Ride added two additional buses earlier this month and extended weekday service from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

My Ride leaders are also keenly aware of the threats major rideshare services have made about skipping town over changes to driver pay.

"For the local trips, should Uber or Lyft go, we're prepared. We're ready to handle that capacity," said Opatz.

My Ride is funded by state motor vehicle sales tax revenue.

Other suburbs have similar microtransit programs. Plymouth has the Metrolink Click-and-Ride. SW Prime covers Eden Prairie, Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver and Victoria.