Microsoft CEO teases announcement, says AI will create more jobs

Microsoft CEO on how AI will impact jobs Microsoft CEO: Artificial intelligence will lead to more job satisfaction 01:15

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased a major AI announcement on "CBS Mornings," which aired hours ahead of an event to unveil the company's plans.

More details about the announcement will be revealed at an in-person event at the company's Redmond headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

Microsoft has been pouring billions into artificial intelligence. Last month, the company announced it is making a "multiyear, multibillion dollar investment" in OpenAI, the AI research company behind ChatGPT — positioning Microsoft to sharpen its competition with Google in commercializing new AI breakthroughs.

"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil asked Nadella: "What do you say to people watching who are worried that what you're building might make the economy grow but will disrupt their job and their life in ways that they cannot predict?"

Nadella said the new technology still requires people to read, edit and approve content. He also said he believes Microsoft's AI work will create more "satisfaction in current jobs and net new jobs," claiming that wages could also go up as a result of the company's plans.

Nadella's full conversation about Microsoft's big announcement will air on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, Feb. 8.