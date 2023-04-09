Michigan man pleads guilty to assault in central Minnesota road rage shooting

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to assault in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured last fall.

Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, entered a guilty plea to one county of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon Thursday, court documents show.

Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township on Sept. 6, 2022. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.

Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.

Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.