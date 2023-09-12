Metro Transit workers, including drivers, overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike

MINNEAPOLIS — The union that represents Metro Transit drivers, operators and mechanics has voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

On Monday evening, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005 posted the results of the vote, showing 94% of its members agreed to the strike authorization.

The union in a newsletter said the Metropolitan Council refuses to give workers a "real raise" and a cost-of-living adjustment. The previous contract expired on July 31.

The strike authorization does not mean a strike is imminent, but it does give union leadership the ability to call a strike if it becomes necessary, the union said.

This is a developing story, and WCCO is working to learn more. Check back for more.