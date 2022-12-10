Metro Transit trains not running in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail trains are currently not running in downtown Minneapolis Saturday afternoon.
Metro Transit said that the stoppage is because of a power issue.
Both blue and green lines were affected.
"We are trying to resolve the issue," Metro Transit tweeted. "For now, westbound and northbound trains are reversing direction at U.S. Bank Stadium."
Buses are replacing the parts of the lines that aren't currently running.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
