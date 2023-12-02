Metro Transit to enforce fare payment, issue $35 citations starting Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Monday, Metro Transit will start issuing citations and fining people who have not paid their fare.

First-time fare violations will be $35. They'll be administered by community service officers — uniformed members of the Metro Transit Police Department who are in training to become police officers.

The community service officers will board a train or bus and ask customers for their proof of payment, which include app tickets, Go-To Cards, and paper transfers. If they find that a rider has not paid, they'll issue an administrative citation, which must be paid within 90 days.

The second citation will cost $55. The third violation is $75 and riders will be prohibited from using Metro Transit for 60 days. After that, the fine increases to $100 and riders will not be allowed to use metro transit for 120 days. These citations do not show up on criminal backgrounds, and can be appealed.

Metro Transit has several programs to reduce fare cost, which include programs for youth, seniors, and people with Medicare cards. Additionally, people who qualify for transit assistance pay $1 for rides.