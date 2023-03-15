Metro Transit mulls spending millions on private security

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit may soon spend millions on more security at some transit stations.

The Metropolitan Council plans to vote Wednesday afternoon on spending up to $6 million on private security.

The guards would be assigned to six stations, including the one in Uptown Minneapolis. Metro Transit this week announced it's closing the indoor area of that particular station until more security help arrives. That closure starts Thursday.

The other stations that would be given extra security would be Franklin Avenue and Lake Street's light-rail stations, which have already been the sites for pilot programs in bolstered security, along with the Brooklyn Center Transit Center, the Chicago-Lake Transit Center, and Central Station/Vertical Circulation Building.

We will temporarily close the indoor waiting area on the east side of Uptown Transit Station beginning Thursday. We plan to reopen this space later this year when contracted security officers are in place here and at five other locations. Read more: https://t.co/BvxKbcFAkS pic.twitter.com/vzG6HqJazo — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) March 14, 2023

"Our transit facilities were built to keep you comfortable while waiting. But in many locations, it has become increasingly challenging to keep up with property damage, litter, and other unwanted behaviors," Metro Transit reported, on the temporary closing of the Uptown Transit Station. "Security officers could be in place as early as this spring."

Also, Metro Transit -- in an internal report delivered to bus drivers last week -- reported an increase in overdoses on transit. While there were 16 reported overdoses from the beginning of January through February, so far in March, Metro Transit reported there had already been 15.

Bus drivers were instructed to be aware of people who appear to be asleep but who, in fact, might be in the middle of an overdose.