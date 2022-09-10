Metro Transit introduces public rideshare services in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit is rolling out the city's first public ridesharing service in north Minneapolis.

With the goal of increasing equity in the region, Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra says it will provide more opportunities to travel without relying on a car.

"It's a step forward in meeting the unique mobility needs of our customers by improving access to our existing transit network," said Kooistra.

Trips with "Metro Transit micro" can be taken in the 2.5 square mile area from Interstate 94 on the east, Interstate 394 on the south, Theodore Wirth Regional Park to the west and Golden Valley Road to the north.

Area served by Metro Transit micro. Metro Transit

The five minibuses will run from 5 a.m. until midnight every day.

The cost of a Metro Transit micro trip is the same as a regular route transit fare, and can be bought on the Metro Transit app, using a Go-To card or cash.

To request a trip, you can download the Metro Transit micro app or call 651-602-1170.