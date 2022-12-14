Metro students band together to create "Winter Wonderland" for 200 north Minneapolis kids

MINNEAPOLIS – There's an overwhelming response to a plan to spread joy to Minnesota kids.

The nonprofit "Be the Change MN" got high school students from five Twin Cities schools to help put together a holiday surprise for 200 elementary school kids in north Minneapolis.

"If you have the resources, definitely do what you can to make a change," said Benilde-St. Margaret's sophomore McKenzie McMoore.

They want to make that change in the lives of K-5 students who attend Nellie Stone Johnson, a school in the heart of Minneapolis's north side.

"There's a lot of things happening around Nellie Stone Johnson that is not bright, not happy. But on this day, we're really gonna brighten up Nellie Stone Johnson," said John Baker, founder of Be the Change MN.

Baker created the "Winter Wonderland Dinner and Dance." He is leading the group of young people to curate an amazing event that spreads joy, and celebrates family and community connection.

"I hope our young people know that this is the work they got to continue on, and that's why we chose them to lead the charge because without them, there is no tomorrow," Baker said. "So we have to definitely teach them how to lead."

The school will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Principal Kelly Wright says rooms will be used for activities, the cafeteria for serving dinner prepared by local chefs, and the gym will be where people will dance.

"Each kid will receive a very large Christmas gift at the end of the night that they are not expecting," Wright said.

Parents will also get a gift card for groceries, and a gift basket that includes a children's book.

"On the day of, I just want to see the smiles," said Blake School sophomore Christian Baker.

And smiles from older kids, who are enjoying leading the charge for change in the community.

"To be like a positive force for them and just, you know, uplift them in this great way," said Minnehaha Academy junior Trent Page.

Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders and a marching band will greet students and parents from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Nellie Stone Johnson School.

Be The Change MN thanks all who adopted families to make this event possible.