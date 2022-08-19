Metro sheriff's office warns to keep "1st day of school" pics free from too much info

CHASKA, Minn. -- With the first day of school just around the corner for many Minnesota children, a metro area sheriff's office is warning parents not to include too much sensitive information in their "first day of school" photos.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office posted a photo recommending that parents only share the bare minimum when it comes to their kids' personal information.

It's become popular for parents to pose their children holding up a chalkboard with such details as what grade their children are entering, who their teacher is, what school they're attending, and potentially even more sensitive information.

The sheriff's office warns that information, posted on the internet, puts their children at risk for scams and predators.

"No matter your privacy setting or friends, it's best to keep personal information to a minimum," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post that's been shared more than 150,000 times now.

Instead, the sheriff's office recommends limiting the chalkboard items to, at most, children's names, favorite subjects, and other less concrete pieces of identifying information.