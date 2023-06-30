Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Metro area crashes provide rough start to holiday weekend travel

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities investigate 35W crash near Johnson Street
Authorities investigate 35W crash near Johnson Street 00:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- The holiday weekend is off to a tough start on the roads.

There was a bad crash overnight on northbound Interstate 35W at Johnson Street.

WCCO's photographer says it appears that one car jumped through a fence and onto 35W where another car was struck.

There was no word on injuries from the scene. The road is open again for the early rush hour.

snapshot.jpg
MnDOT

Later Friday morning, MnDOT cameras showed a rollover crash on Highway 100 and Glenwood. Police say that there were minor injuries in the crash.

A tow truck was on scene by 7:15 a.m., and the scene was expected to clear within a half hour.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 7:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.