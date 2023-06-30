Metro area crashes provide rough start to holiday weekend travel

MINNEAPOLIS -- The holiday weekend is off to a tough start on the roads.

There was a bad crash overnight on northbound Interstate 35W at Johnson Street.

WCCO's photographer says it appears that one car jumped through a fence and onto 35W where another car was struck.

There was no word on injuries from the scene. The road is open again for the early rush hour.

MnDOT

Later Friday morning, MnDOT cameras showed a rollover crash on Highway 100 and Glenwood. Police say that there were minor injuries in the crash.

A tow truck was on scene by 7:15 a.m., and the scene was expected to clear within a half hour.