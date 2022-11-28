Metallica to play 2 shows at U.S. Bank Stadium in summer of 2024

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metallica's newly-announced world tour will stop in Minnesota in 2024.

The legendary rock band's "M72 World Tour" coincides with the release of a new Metallica album due out on April 14. The world tour, which is set for 2023 and 2024, is somewhat unique in the fact that the band will play two nights in every city it visits "with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups."

Metallica is slated to play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in 2024 on Friday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 18.

⚠️ NEW METALLICA SONG ⚠️ NEW METALLICA ALBUM ⚠️ NEW METALLICA TOUR ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kDtLDY0spA — Metallica (@Metallica) November 28, 2022

"The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age," the press release said.

Two-day tickets will be available for purchase on Dec. 2 on Ticketmaster, and single-day tickets will be available beginning Jan. 20.

NEW METALLICA SONG // LUX ÆTERNA // STREAM IT NOWhttps://t.co/JEXNcbcklD



Video Directed by Tim Saccenti pic.twitter.com/TRtseqJ1jS — Metallica (@Metallica) November 28, 2022