Met Council unanimously approves transit safety plan

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Metropolitan Council on Wednesday evening unanimously approved a transit safety plan.

The move affects about 1,400 Metro Transit bus drivers and light rail operators.

The council says it will work toward these union workers' goals:

- Faster response times to help calls and silent alarms 

- Mental health support for workers assaulted on the job 

- Install protective barriers for bus drivers, similar to what light rail operators have right now 

- Opening an immediate investigation when a transit operator is assaulted 

Federal funding will help support these plans. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 7:54 AM

