Met Council unanimously approves transit safety plan

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Metropolitan Council on Wednesday evening unanimously approved a transit safety plan.

The move affects about 1,400 Metro Transit bus drivers and light rail operators.

The council says it will work toward these union workers' goals:

- Faster response times to help calls and silent alarms

- Mental health support for workers assaulted on the job

- Install protective barriers for bus drivers, similar to what light rail operators have right now

- Opening an immediate investigation when a transit operator is assaulted

Federal funding will help support these plans.