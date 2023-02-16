Met Council unanimously approves transit safety plan
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Metropolitan Council on Wednesday evening unanimously approved a transit safety plan.
The move affects about 1,400 Metro Transit bus drivers and light rail operators.
The council says it will work toward these union workers' goals:
- Faster response times to help calls and silent alarms
- Mental health support for workers assaulted on the job
- Install protective barriers for bus drivers, similar to what light rail operators have right now
- Opening an immediate investigation when a transit operator is assaulted
Federal funding will help support these plans.
