Greater Minnesota News

Mesabi East High School student and their bus driver hurt in crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A child and their school bus driver were hurt in a crash Thursday morning in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it happened in White Township, near Hoyt Lakes, at about 7:24 a.m.

The 70-year-old bus driver, from Hoyt Lakes, is said to have "failed to stop" at the intersection of Palo Road 41 and Highway 100, colliding with a pick-up truck driven by a 53-year-old Makinen man.

school-bus-crash-st-louis-county.jpg
St. Louis Co. Sheriff's Office

The bus, which had several Mesabi East High School students on board, then went off the road and struck some trees.

One child and the bus driver suffered minor injuries. The sheriff's office is still investigating.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 5:13 PM

