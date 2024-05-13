Watch CBS News
Crime

Machete-wielding man robs gas station near UW-Stout campus, police say

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 13, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of May 13, 2024 04:11

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a criminal they say used a machete to rob a gas station near the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Menomonie police say officers were called to the Circle C off South Broadway Street just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, where an employee said a masked man had "removed cash from several registers and fled the scene on foot." The employee was not hurt during the encounter.

circle-c-robbery.jpg
Menomonie Police

The suspect is described as a White man who wore a black face mask, a gray Under Armor sweatshirt with a camouflage-colored logo, blue jeans, black shoes and dark cloth gloves.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 715-232-1283.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 1:40 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.