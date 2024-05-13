Machete-wielding man robs gas station near UW-Stout campus, police say

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a criminal they say used a machete to rob a gas station near the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Menomonie police say officers were called to the Circle C off South Broadway Street just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, where an employee said a masked man had "removed cash from several registers and fled the scene on foot." The employee was not hurt during the encounter.

Menomonie Police

The suspect is described as a White man who wore a black face mask, a gray Under Armor sweatshirt with a camouflage-colored logo, blue jeans, black shoes and dark cloth gloves.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 715-232-1283.