Memorial service for hockey player Adam Johnson to be held in Hibbing Monday

Celebration of life to be held Monday for fallen hockey player Adam Johnson

HIBBING, Minn. — On Monday, Minnesota will remember a hockey player who tragically died after an accident on the ice.

Adam Johnson died last week after an opposing player's skate cut his neck during a game in England. He was playing for the Nottingham Panthers at the time. The game ended early and the arena was cleared after Johnson's injury.

Johnson was from Hibbing and played in college for the University of Minnesota Duluth.

A funeral service will be held Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the Hibbing Memorial Building Arena. The celebration of life is open to the public.

Paul Vernon / AP

Johnson played parts of two seasons for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL. At UMD, he scored 24 goals, 31 assists, and 55 points. He was also a finalist for Minnesota's Mr. Hockey award in 2013.

After his death, tributes to Johnson poured in from the Minnesota hockey world.

"[His teammates] all loved him," UMD head coach Scott Sandelin said. "It's easy to say that now but they did. He was a fun guy to be around."

U.K. police are investigating Johnson's death. Demand for neck guards at all levels of the sport has increased since the accident.

WCCO's Marielle Mohs will report on Johnson's funeral starting at 4 p.m. You can watch the full service on CBS News Minnesota at 7 p.m.