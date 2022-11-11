Watch CBS News
Local News

Memorial held on 47th anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

What technology could change the way we learn about shipwrecks
What technology could change the way we learn about shipwrecks 05:06

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – An event marking the 47th anniversary of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck carried on Thursday, despite the nasty weather up north.

AP Was There Edmund Fitzgerald Sinks
The Edmund Fitzgerald in 1959 AP

The names of the 29 crew members who died were read aloud at the Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors. After that, beacons of light swept across Lake Superior.

The annual event marks the tragic sinking of the freighter during a big storm back in 1975. It also pays tribute to all lives lost in Great Lakes shipwrecks.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 9:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.