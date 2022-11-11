Memorial held on 47th anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck

What technology could change the way we learn about shipwrecks

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – An event marking the 47th anniversary of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck carried on Thursday, despite the nasty weather up north.

The Edmund Fitzgerald in 1959 AP

The names of the 29 crew members who died were read aloud at the Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors. After that, beacons of light swept across Lake Superior.

The annual event marks the tragic sinking of the freighter during a big storm back in 1975. It also pays tribute to all lives lost in Great Lakes shipwrecks.