Watch CBS News
U.S.

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $720 million after no winners in Tuesday's drawing

/ CBS News

Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion 00:22

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $720 million after there were no winners in Tuesday night's $640 million drawing. 

The winning numbers Tuesday were 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54, and a Mega Ball of 18. There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April 18. 

Tuesday's drawing was the seventh-largest in Mega Millions history. 

Mega Millions boasts that it's the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion — one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to its website. 

The odds of winning the full jackpot for the Mega Millions or the Powerball — which has also been growing steadily, and has hit $1 billion ahead of its next drawing Wednesday night — are about 1 in 300 million.

Bear in mind: you are significantly more likely to be attacked by a grizzly at Yellowstone National Park (1 in 2.7 million), according to the National Park Service.

The odds of striking gold are also significantly lower than being struck by lightning: 1 in 15,300, according to the National Weather Service. 

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing will be the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.   

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each. In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta. 

— Megan Cerullo contributed reporting.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 10:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.