Meet the state agency cracking down on unlicensed security guards

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge's ruling is shining a light on the world of private security.

Last year, the state of Minnesota filed a lawsuit against a company called Men in Black, accusing them of providing security without a license.

It's the first time Minnesota's licensing board went to court against an unlicensed security company.

Just like the POST Board licenses law enforcement officers, private security companies must be licensed as well.

A judge ruled with the state last week and ordered the company not to advertise or perform protective agent services.

"We certainly hope this sends a message to those who choose to ignore the law that they can and will be caught," said Rick Hodsdon, the chair of the Private Detective and Protective Agent Services Board.

The co-owners of Men in Black tell WCCO they've changed their business model and no longer provide security.

They call what they do "de-escalation".

"Security's about property and protection," said Rashaud Imaun, a co-owner of MIB. "We're about people and community."

Lyneal Carothers, the other co-owner, says their employees are trained in using Narcan and CPR.

"We're trained in mental health," he said. "We're trained in being able to engage with people who are having a difficulty in the world right now."

According to the judge's order, what got MIB in hot water were things like providing security guards and doing crowd control.

Hodsdon with the licensing board says unlicensed companies can put the public at risk.

"That's one of the major reasons we license security companies: to ensure that they and their employees are vetted, that we don't have convicted violent criminals providing security when you go to a business or a venue, and that everybody has a minimum level of training," he said.

If Men in Black does security going forward, they could be found in contempt of court or even criminally prosecuted.

Carothers says that's not going to happen.

"What we're planning on doing is following the judge's ruling to a 'T'," he said.

Hodsdon says licensed security guards must always have ID on them.

A full list of licensed security companies can be found on the State Of Minnesota Board of Private Detective and Protective Agent Services website.