Meet Baker, the 9-year-old Golden Retriever winning national obedience championships

CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A Cannon Falls golden retriever and his owner are on their way to making history in the sport of dog obedience.

Baker, a 9-year-old Golden Retriever, just won the American Kennel Club National Obedience Championship in Ohio this past weekend for the second year in a row.

"He is quite a ham and he thinks a lot of himself so he enjoys the competition, he's known for being very accurate but also enthusiastic," said Baker's owner, Kori Bevis. "It's amazing, I'm just trying to enjoy it and hang on for the ride because he is one in a million."

Bevis has competed with Baker since the pup was 2 years old.

"From the moment I got him at 8 weeks old he's been unbelievably focused and unbelievably attentive. We called him little genius when he was a puppy because he learned things very very quickly," Bevis added.

Bevis owns Tails Up Dog Training in Eagan, where they teach basic and puppy obedeince to competition.

"I think the biggest thing is the reliability. They have to be able to do what your asking on the first command, you don't get a second chance. If you have to ask them a second time, you're out," said Bevis.

It's a high-stakes sport. There are many different exercises the dogs have to do; they have to heel, jump, do agility, and retrieve certain objects.

Golden Retrievers consistently rank top dogs for obedience, but Bevis says anyone an any dog can learn.

"We have a lot of retired people that get into this sport because they have the extra time to do it," Bevis said. "It's a wonderful community of people who are supportive."

Bakers' sibling and mother have also won the American Kennel Club National Obedience Championship in years past. It's a first, for a family to win. If Baker wins again in 2024, it will be a historic streak.

Baker will take some much-earned time off this summer before training resumes for next year.